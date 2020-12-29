Free COVID-19 cheek swab testing will be available to the community in the Blinn College-Brenham campus student center parking lot Wednesday.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management will offer tests from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There is a limited number of tests and tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
