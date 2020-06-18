Rob Freund crossed the finish line of this life on June 12, 2020. He died peacefully at home, leaving the company of his beloved wife Kay to be wrapped in the arms of Jesus.
Robert Mathew Freund was born Feb. 24, 1953 in Little River, Kansas, the oldest of four children born to Edgar and Belva Freund. ￼He received his Bachelor of in Science in Technology from Kansas State College, Pittsburg, KS in 1975. He immediately entered the work force of Bowne of Houston, specializing in financial printing. He retired from that position in 1995.
