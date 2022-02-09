Celebrating the donation

From left, Ronyn Wolfe and Blake Henry with GeoSouthern stand with Burton Mayor David Zajicek after the company donated $5,000 to the city for park improvements. 

 Alison Bryce/Banner-Press

Weeren Park in Burton will soon be able to pay for more improvements after receiving a donation from GeoSouthern Energy.

According to Burton Mayor David Zajicek, the cooperation is donating $5,000 to the city to use for upgrades to the local park.

