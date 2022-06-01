Beth Masser, left, of the Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors accepts a gift from Paul Ehlert, past Germania Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer, establishing a second endowed scholarship from Germania.
As part of Germania Insurance’s 125th anniversary celebration, the company recently gifted $25,000 to the Blinn College Foundation to establish a second Germania Insurance Endowed Scholarship.
“Germania was pleased to have the opportunity of establishing an endowment scholarship at Blinn College as part of the company’s 125th anniversary,” said Brandon Keller, newly appointed President and Chief Executive Officer. “Blinn College has contributed to the education that has shaped so many quality individuals – many of whom are current Germania employees.”
