Germania Insurance has a permit of more than $2.2 million for renovations to the second floor of its building.
The insurance company’s permit cost a whopping $2,271,308, which provided more than half of the $4.2 million in total permits issued by the city of Brenham for the first month of the year. In all, there were 25 permits issued by the city in January with 18 of them were residential.
