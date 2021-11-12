Many local senior citizens in Washington County will stay warm this winter after a blanket and heater drive brought in many donations.
The Rotary Club of Washington County and Brenham National Bank partnered together to help local seniors stay warm this winter. After receiving donations during the Share the Warmth Blanket and Heater Drive, the two groups distributed new heaters and blankets at the Margaret E. Blizzard Senior Activity Center Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.