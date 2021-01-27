Peyton Ivy of Troop 196 sets out the last few boxes of Girl Scout cookies she had to sell in Feb. 2018. Those looking to stock up on Girl Scouts cookies this year will have an opportunity on weekends. But instead of setting up tables outside of businesses, Girls Scouts will sell cookies at drive-thru booths throughout Brenham and Burton to limit contact with others.
