As area residents await the return of barber shops and salons, many are nominating members of their own families to handle haircuts in the meantime.

With almost three weeks to go before Texas’ barbers and hair stylists emerge from their COVID-19 hibernation, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters of Washington County and the surrounding areas have picked up the shears and clippers and are chopping away to mixed – and sometimes hilarious – results.

Jolene Curtis, of Brenham, said when the area shutdown of businesses began in late March, she soon began hunting for electric clippers to tame her family’s hair. A search of Amazon’s inventory yielded no success as most delivery dates landed in late May, and Curtis had to audible. She eventually found the last remaining set of clippers through Wal-Mart’s online store and picked them up at the Brenham location.

“I felt like I won the lottery that day,” Curtis told The Banner-Press. “We were in bad need of haircuts. Curtis men have a lot of hair.”

After taking in some YouTube tutorials, Curtis’ husband, Jamey, and youngest son, Evan, who usually visit Sports Clips for their hair care, were on the receiving end of a pair of adequate trims, Curtis said. Things went astray, however, when an attempt at giving her father-in-law, David Curtis, a new look turned into a disaster. Curtis’ oldest son, Kyle, has since opted to grow his hair out

“Jamey had to help me finish the one I butchered on my father-in-law,” she joked. “He repaired it pretty good.”

The theme of some-good, some-bad has continued elsewhere in Brenham, including Brenham High School junior Jenna Hardy’s so-so outcomes.

After taking a YouTube crash course on how to cut hair with scissors, Hardy recruited her 11-year-old brother Luke and went to work.

Midway through the do, Hardy’s shears broke, and the big sister was forced to shift to clippers. Things went from bad to worse for her young sibling.

“He wore a hat for two weeks,” Hardy said. “The scissors broke halfway through the cut and the top was left uneven.”

One failure did little to stop Hardy, as she went on to give haircuts to both her father, Trey, and her cousins.

Another Brenham resident, Kristina Cole, has taken the reins for her family of five, extending her hair-cutting duties from her husband only to her three sons.

“I normally cut my husband’s hair, which is curly,” Cole said. “Straight hair I can’t do to save my life; that’s why they got buzzed.”

Not taking any chances, Cole indeed took clippers to the heads of her sons Landon, 10, Brayden, 8, and Camden 4, and had some fun in the process. The youngster was left with bald head on top with a horseshoe of hair left on the sides. Cole ultimately shaved the remaining hair except for a modified fin/ponytail look in the back.

The haircuts in Brenham haven’t been limited to just humans.

Shelby Colley has had to tackle haircuts for both her husband, Justin, and her 7-year-old-son Bennett, while also serving as groomer for Mabel, their English Springer Spaniel.

While her pup voiced no concerns with her work, Colley says the men in her life haven’t been as quiet.

“My son is highly opinionated and he whine the whole time that (the haircut) was not how Martin at Primos does it,” Colley said in reference to the locally owned barber shop in Brenham. “He says it’s the worst haircut he ever had, but he enjoyed blowing himself off with the hair dryer.”

“He was the first victim, so I was still learning how to use the clippers. It might have ended up a little shorter than expected.”

When her second “victim” sat down in her chair, Colley said her husband closed his eyes and refrained from criticism outside of a few “quiet complaints.”

“He said he was glad nobody had to look at him,” she joked.

While Brenham’s haircutting adventures have been a mixed bag of hits and misses, one family in Bellville used the barber shutdowns as an opportunity to experiment.

Haleigh Meyer recently went punk rock on brothers Kohen and Connor Johnson, giving the 13- and 11-year-olds, respectively, a pair of matching mohawks.

The at-home hair studios will soon come to an end as businesses across the state prepare to reopen beginning Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a partial reopening of some establishments earlier this week, including restaurants and movie theaters, but barbers, hair stylists, cosmetologists and beauticians will have to wait until May 18 to begin services again.