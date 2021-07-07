Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church’s Young Adults Ministry will be hosting its inaugural Under Construction: The Best of Me is Yet to Come conference July 23-25 starting at 7 p.m. each day. Refreshments will be provided on Friday and Saturday.
We hope and pray that this conference will not only bring young people together for God to do a renewed work, but also create a culture in which we reignite the spreading of God’s word and building up of his kingdom one generation at a time. There is no doubt that the spirit will move, hearts will be reconstructed, and lives will be changed from the revival God is about to bring to us.
