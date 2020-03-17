Gov. Greg Abbott is requesting suspension of federal testing requirements for 2019-20 school year.

Gov. Abbott announced Monday that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year. Additionally, Gov. Abbott is requesting that the Department of Education (DOE) waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-20 school year.

Governor Abbott is working closely with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to ensure that schools continue to deliver instruction to students while students are absent or while schools are closed due to COVID-19. This includes tailoring instruction for students with special needs so that they have access to the same education as other students in the district. Gov. Abbott will continue to work with the TEA on developing additional methods to ensure that students are learning and ready to succeed at the next grade-level. These discussions are ongoing and more information will be provided as it develops.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty and their families,” Gov. Abbott said. “We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19.”

The move to waive testing requirements reflects the governor’s emphasis on public health over all other priorities at this time. In normal times, Texas’ assessment system provides educators and parents with reliable information on whether or not their students have mastered grade-level content. The governor remains committed to ensuring parents, students.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath released a statement in support of Gov. Abbott’s decision.

“In normal times, STAAR serves as an invaluable tool to accurately and reliably diagnose how well students have learned to read, write and do math,” Morath said. “This information is used by parents to support teaching to maximize student learning.

“This year, though, it has become apparent that schools will be unable to administer STAAR as they would normally. TEA has already waived a host of regulations, allowing schools to quickly pivot to provide instruction and support in ways they never have before. TEA will continue to support (teachers) in every way we can, including ensuring the availability of free tools to diagnose student learning.”

Morath has been in daily contact with our state’s more than 1,000 superintendents on the issue of the STAAR test and many other critical issues within the past few days.

TEA will continue to issue formal guidance to school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic.