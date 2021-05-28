Multiple offices throughout Washington County will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative will not be open but members will be able to access their account through the co-op’s website and app. Power outages can also be reported by calling (800) 949-4414 or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.