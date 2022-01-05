AUSTIN — Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today announced that the Governor’s Response Against Child Exploitation (GRACE) initiative will host the second annual Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. The statewide interfaith week of prayer coincides with Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the state of Texas and serves as a call to action to the faith-based community to unite in prayer, learn more about human trafficking, and discern opportunities to prevent exploitation and support survivors.
GRACE will launch the Week of Prayer to End Human Trafficking through a virtual interfaith event on Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on Facebook. The event will include remarks from the First Lady and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Commissioner Jaime Masters, prayer, and a panel discussion of faith leaders and members of the Office of the Governor’s Child Sex Trafficking Team (CSTT).
