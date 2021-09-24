Graceful Quilters, from left, Dixie Voskamp, Barbara Maurer, Rebecca Moses, Ruth Hemann, Mary Lueckemeyer, Karen Studhalter, Ruth Schoppe and Deb Kunkel present their handmade quilts to CASA Executive Director Mandy Wright, front right, and Operations Director Nicole Guillory, front center, Thursday.
In anticipation of National Adoption Month a donation of eight handmade quilts was presented to CASA on Thursdy by the Graceful Quilters of Grace Lutheran Church. Most of the quilts had recently been on display at the Washington County Fair, and each had earned a blue ribbon.
CASA Executive Director Mandy Wright and Operations Director Nicole Guillory accepted the thematic quilts, and each will be embroidered with a child’s new name and date of adoption.
(0) comments
