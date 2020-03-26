When schools closed on March 13, there were 43 instructional days left in the school year fro Brenham ISD.

Students were returning from vacations when they got the news that spring break had been stretched for another week, which quickly became three weeks.

Though schools are set to open April 3, the situation is still unclear as Washington County received its first case of COVID-19 Wednesday.

In that time, all school activities halted. UIL issued all UIL sanctioned activities to stop. Debate tournaments were cancelled. Basketball tournaments halted after the buzzer. The whole world of sports came crashing down, yet there are so many other stories to be told.

Concert bands and choirs were set to compete in UIL sight reading and concerts. The Brenham Color Guard team did not get to compete at the 2020 Texas Color Guard Circuit.

The Cub Company had been working on “The Miracle Worker” and did not get to share their story with the world.

The MCJROTC made Nationals only to have the contest cancelled a week later.

Students gearing up for the SAT and ACT, STAAR test and other academic endeavors now have to find news means of educating themselves or will not take those tests at all.

Just because these activities have been postponed does not mean local coverage should stop. We want to ensure your accomplishments don’t go unrecognized.

The Banner-Press wants to tell these stories, but we need your help. Are you a graduating senior? We’d like to hear from you.

If you are a Washington County senior, please take a moment to fill out our Google form at bit.ly/2JbUCqJ or send an email to alyssa@brenhambanner.com with your story. Please include:

• Name (first and last)

• Where do you attend school?

• What are your parent’s names?

• What organizations are you involved in? (Band, athletics, NHS, church, etc.)

• What are your plans after high school?

• If college, where do you plan to attend? What major?

• Who is your favorite teacher and why?

• What is your favorite memory from high school?

• What will you miss most from high school?

• What is something about you that most people do not know?

• Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

• How are you spending your time away from school due to COVID-19?

• What gives you hope in these uncertain times?

• What is the best way to contact you if The Banner-Press needs more information? Please leave a phone number or email address.

Walter Jackson, superintendent of BISD left an encouraging message for his seniors Friday:

“My heart aches at the fact that our school closure has halted many of the festivities that you should be enjoying right now. I want you to know that I join your campus administrators, teachers and parents in remaining committed to doing everything in our power to make the best time out of this challenging time.

“Although we are not yet certain as to when we can reopen our schools, you have my word that I place the full power office into helping you host the best senior prom in the history of Brenham High School and the most memorable graduation as soon as we are able.

“I encourage you to remain positive, wash your hands often, avoid large social gatherings, and follow the CDC protocols for social distancing so that we can be back together soon. We believe in you ans we are confident that we will get through this together as a United Brenham. Go Cubs!”