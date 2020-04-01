Saying that final goodbye to a loved one is never easy, and for area funeral home owners and directors, the job of easing families into the final phase of life is getting increasingly more difficult.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, and the subsequent guidelines handed down by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), funeral homes are now making changes to the ways in which serveices are conducted for grieving families.

Since the outbreak began in the United States in early March, CDC guidelines have changed drastically, and in recent weeks, the organization has issued social distancing recommendations of six feet, as well as a guideline for keeping social gatherings to 10 people or less.

This has created further heartbreak for family members of the deceased, who are now being asked to grieve at the distances suggested by the CDC.

“This is something that’s been very difficult, especially when families are grieving,” stated Clarence Gerke, owner and funeral director of Memorial Oaks Chapel, here. “We have people who call us and tell us, ‘My mom died,’ or, ‘My dad died, and nobody can show they really care.’

“Presence is important to people. These guidelines we have to follow … they don’t give the family what they really need; that hug, that personal contact.”

Gerke said Memorial Oaks is following all recommendations provided by the CDC, as uneven as the National Funeral Directors Association, but added it hasn’t been easy.

“Our entire profession changed overnight,” said Gerke, who has owned Memorial Oaks since 1975. “Most changes in our industry come progressively; I’ve never seen things change this fast.”

Although sudden, Memorial Oaks is adapting to those changes, Gerke said, starting with in-house services. Visitations are being limited to 10 or fewer people and are starting earlier to allow groups of mourners to visit the deceased throughout the day.

Gerke said his facility also has hand sanitizer on site, which is required to be used by all visitors as they enter the home, and added that his staff is sanitizing all areas of the home from open to close. Masks and gloves are also being provided when available, with a large emphasis on the “when,” Gerke said.

“This reminds me a lot of the HIV epidemic in the 1980s,” he said. “We were given all of these supplies that we thought we were going to need, and then we didn’t. And a lot of that stuff sat around for years and we didn’t have any use for it.

“Now we need supplies and we’re having trouble getting our hands on any.”

Graveside services are also evolving, as Memorial Oaks is following its visitation guidelines while also beginning to implement drive-by visitations on cemetery grounds. Gerke also suggested radio broadcasts of funeral services may be in the facility’s future.

“We’re changing the way we do things because we don’t have any other choice,” Gerke said. “What we do already isn’t easy, and these changes don’t make it easier on anybody.”

Those sentiments are shared by Allen L. Dave Jr., owner and funeral director of Allen Dave Funeral Homes and Crematorium. Dave, who owns three funeral homes in the Houston and Brenham areas, purchased Taft Harris Funeral Home, here, nine years ago before rebranding it.

Dave said his facilities have moved quickly to follow CDC guidelines, adding that coronavirus has already had an impact on his family, increasing the seriousness in which he is operating his businesses.

“My sister is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 … I have three other relatives who are hospitalized for other reasons and I cannot visit them; my parents are currently under quarantine,” Dave said. “So I am really, really on board with everything.”

Dave also owns and operates a cemetery and a crematorium, and said these facilities are following the same guidelines as Memorial Oaks Chapel and other funeral homes across the state and U.S.

Like Memorial Oaks, Allen Dave has extended visitation hours while limiting the number of mourners inside at one time. His staff has also made an effort to keep groups moving in and out throughout the day to prevent clusters of visitors on the property.

“The spacing is important,” Dave said. “But it’s hard to tell a family that they can’t come in and see their loved one. So we have to be very compassionate at this time. We have to have a lot more empathy toward the family.

“It’s really hard to tell family members, ‘No hugging, no kissing, no touching,’ because we’re all human; those are our natural reactions toward our loved ones in a time of grieving.”

Although Dave said compassion during these times of uncertainty is a necessity, he said so too is an adherence to CDC requirements. He made it clear that funeral services would be halted if families refused to follow guidelines that would help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Our goal is to honor our families’ service wishes under the legal requirements we’ve been given,” he added. “It’s very uncomfortable for every one: The funeral profession, the cemetery profession, the crematory profession and the families.

“It’s a change in tradition.”

While Washington County has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the county has yet to report any deaths related to the disease.

Gerke believes “someone will eventually die from it,” and is afraid the county has yet to see the peak of the virus.

“There’s a long way to go with this,” he said. “In a lot of ways, it’s just getting started here, and that’s very scary.”