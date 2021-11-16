Jennifer Griffin was welcomed by the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Tylor Chaplin Monday night after executive session where she was hired to serve as the Brenham High School Principal.
On Monday, the Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Jennifer Griffin as the next principal for Brenham High School. Griffin will assume the new leadership role at the start of the second semester.
"Ms. Griffin impressed the committee with her energy, enthusiasm and her knowledge of structures, processes and procedures. One committee member described her as a doer. We are excited to have Ms. Griffin join Cub Nation and lead Brenham High School into the future,” said Tylor Chaplin, Superintendent of Brenham ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.