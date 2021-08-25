The nomination, assessment, screening and identification process is now open for the Gifted and Talented (GT) program for Brenham ISD students in 1st-12th grades.
BISD screens students for the GT program using a multi-criteria approach to selection with three phases of placement. GT identification is based upon data collected from achievement tests, ability tests, parent and teacher observation surveys, and student products from Kingore Planned Experiences.
