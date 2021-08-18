Brenham Presbyterian Church Guest Minister the Rev. Chris Currie will preach at the 9 and 11 a.m. services at Brenham Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Currie is no stranger to Brenham, he spent most of his childhood here while his father, Tom Currie, served the Brenham church for 12 years. Currie attended Brenham public schools, was confirmed in the faith at Brenham Presbyterian Church, graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville and attended Davidson College in North Carolina.
