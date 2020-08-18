Helping others with the gift of life

Veronica Sabala relaxes and reads a pamphlet as she gives blood in 2018 during day one of the Guns and Hoses blood drive at City Hall.

 Banner-Press file

The Brenham Guns and Hoses Blood Drive two-day event will be held on Friday and Saturday. Both drives will be held at the Fireman’s Training Center (1101 U.S. 290 West).

Both drives will have coffee, donuts, soft drinks and juices available in the morning, with a light lunch served starting at 11 a.m. There will be childcare available for donors. Donors will also receive a voucher for one pint of Blue Bell ice cream.

