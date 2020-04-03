With Texans relying on delivery now more than ever, H-E-B has a new option for seniors and other Brenham residents seeking to successfully socially distance themselves.
Favor, the on-demand delivery service acquired by H-E-B in 2018, has expanded its services to Brenham.
Beginning Friday, March 3, Brenham residents will be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants and stores, and seniors (60+) can use the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line to order groceries and essentials from their neighborhood H-E-B.
Launched last month, the H-E-B and Favor have teamed up to offer a senior support line that allows seniors to receive same-day, contactless deliveries from H-E-B, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home. Seniors can place orders via the support line staffed by H-E-B and Favor volunteers from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-397-0080 or online via favordelivery.com/seniors from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week. Residents also will be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants in Brenham via the Favor app or favordelivery.com seven days a week.
To keep this service affordable for those most in need, H-E-B and Favor are waiving delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program. Orders will automatically include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Favor runner, who will personally shop and deliver items.
Since launching this program on March 20, the response from seniors and the community has been overwhelming. Texans wanted to help make these deliveries even more affordable for seniors. At the request of customers, the Texas-born-and-bred companies created the Senior Support Fund as a way for Texans to further ensure seniors have access to low-cost home delivery. To give to the Senior Support Fund, visit favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or look for the option to give through the Favor app after completing your order. 100% of funds will be directly applied to seniors’ orders to ensure they have low-cost access to home delivery.
With safety a top priority, Favor runners will place all deliveries at their customer’s doorstep, providing a completely contactless delivery experience. Customers can text their runner with any questions or special instructions, and they will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.
Favor is actively seeking Runners in Brenham. As contract delivery drivers, Runners choose their own hours and can earn extra income (up to $18/hour) on a flexible schedule. Residents interested in becoming a Runner can visit apply.favordelivery.com.
