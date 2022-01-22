Brenham Police Department Sgt. Seth Klehm (left) and Investigator Kevin Mertz (right) earned Chief’s Commendation awards from BPD Chief Ron Parker (center) during Thursday’s Brenham city council meeting.
The Brenham Police Department named Officer Jimmy Ha (right) as the “Police Officer of the Year” for 2021. Ha is joined by BPD Chief Ron Parker.
Jason May/Banner-Press
