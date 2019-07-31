Derek Hall has been named editor and publisher of The Banner-Press.

Hall, a graduate of Brenham High School, has worked at The Banner-Press since 2000. He started out as a photographer and moved through the ranks into the graphic arts and pagination department, and then was named news editor in 2007.

Most recently, Hall has been serving as the newspaper’s creative marketing director, focusing on print and online advertising sales.

Hall, 38, will be replacing Jay T. Strasner, who will be joining Community Impact newspaper group as a general manager in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Derek has worked in just about all areas of the newspaper since his career began here after high school,” said Fred Hartman, president of Washington County Publishing, Inc., the parent company of The Banner-Press.

“He’s what we call a multi-tool player in the newspaper business. He has a broad skill set and the knowledge and creative ability to know what it takes to publish a quality newspaper.

“Derek also has a solid background in Washington County, and his involvement in community activities will be a top priority. We’re proud to have him step into this leadership position.”

Hall said he’s excited to begin his new role and “with the great staff we have here at The Banner-Press.”

“I love the history of Brenham and Washington County, the people and the newspaper,” Hall said. “There’s no place better in Texas. As people who know me can tell you, I also love the Cubs and eating Blue Bell, too.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know many of our readers even better and to continue making The Banner-Press a bright light in our community.”

Hall is also the father of a 9-year-old son, Jeremy, and will be getting married early next year to his fiancé, Ashley Burd. He also will become a stepfather to Ashley’s daughter Cheyenne Long.