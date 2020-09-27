Brenham residents and visitors are invited to get their hustle on and join Visit Brenham/Washington County for a “Fa-BOO-Lous” Halloween reading adventure in downtown Brenham.
Individual pages from the children’s book “Halloween Hustle” will decorate windows of downtown Brenham businesses beginning Sept. 25 for a downtown Brenham Story Walk. See how Skeleton and his spooky friends participate in the dance contest doing the “Halloween Hustle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.