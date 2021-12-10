Joshua Hamm has entered the race for House District 12’s next representative.
Hamm, a United States Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, grew up in Hearne before moving with his family to Bryan.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 4:42 pm
Joshua Hamm has entered the race for House District 12’s next representative.
Hamm, a United States Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, grew up in Hearne before moving with his family to Bryan.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.