On Tuesday, local officials and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new helicopter hangar located at the Washington Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 105.
The new hangar includes covered space to keep the helicopter safe during bad weather as well as a helipad. The new building also includes a second floor for the four-person aviation team to stay during their shifts. The second floor includes bedrooms for the team along with a workout room, kitchen, bathroom, lounge and dispatch office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.