Shirley Harris has announced her candidacy for Washington County Commissioner, Precinct 1. With 30 years of experience in Washington D.C. as a purchasing agent for the U.S. House of Representatives, Harris was born in Washington County.
She attended Prairie View A&M University and left for an internship in Congressman Graham Purcell’s office.
