With positive cases of the novel coronavirus rising to 119 and deaths to 13, local health officials are trying to keep the public informed of the ongoing pandemic.

The Washington County and city of Brenham Joint Information Center (JIC) sent out a virtual press conference Friday evening to brief residents on the state of the community.

William R. Loesch M.D. and Washington County health authority gave an overview of the state of the county, testing and precautions to take as Texas begins to open back up.

“We are doing fairly well. There’s a lot of concern because cases are going up,” Loesch said. “The good news is they are going up from one source. We know where all the cases are at. It’s an unfortunate situation at the nursing home here in town (Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center), but community spread seems to be leveled off. Right now, we have enough personal protective equipment for providers, the hospital is not overwhelmed, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be in the near future.”

Loesch has received many questions about testing, especially antibody testing. He said supplies are limited for both, but getting better.

“This is a brand-new virus. We didn’t know anything about it prior to four to five months ago. Tests don’t just come out of thin air. It takes time to build up these things. The state is working very hard on it,” he said. “We are working on it as quickly as we can. The ability to test is getting better and better every day and every week in this county. It’s still not to the point where we can test just anybody in the county. We are being judicious with the tests.”

At first, Temple was the only place for Brenham to run tests. Now College Station can run them and soon Brenham will be able to run tests.

“Just now in the last two days we have been able to do some limited antibody testing. The test is not perfect yet. All I can say is we are moving as fast as we can as best as we can,” he said. “Resources are limited.”

Loesch believes Washington County and Texas has hit the peak or has surpassed it, but citizens should still use precautions in public.

“You’re going to hear a lot of people saying it’s time to open things back up. I’m not only a doctor, I’m a citizen so I understand we’ve got to get the economy moving again,” he said. “We just need to be careful. Cases should start to come down with time. We should be judicious and start considering opening up things.

“We can’t go quickly back to normal. In fact, there’s probably going to be a new normal for the foreseeable future.”

Wearing a face mask can help slow the spread according to Loesch.

“One thing everyone can do is wear a mask. Surgical masks and cloth masks you can make at home are not necessarily to protect you, they’re to protect other people,” he said. “If everyone were to wear a mask, the spread of this virus would be curtailed pretty significantly. The more people that wear masks, the more people that stay at home when they don’t need to be out, the more people that limit their travel, the better off we are going to be.

“We can’t go back to normal yet. But I think there’s at least some hope on the horizon that life will slowly start to get back to normal.”

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger and Brenham Mayor Milton Tate commended residents in the video for adhering to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing.

Durrenberger said details for reopening the state in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order will be announced this week. Sure enough, Abbott’s new orders came Monday.

“I understand there are many rumors, many questions and many unknowns,” Durrenberger said. “I ask that you continue to trust the JIC taskforce and your elected officials. I realize you cannot see the behind the scenes efforts, but know there are many working tirelessly to reduce the effects of COVID-19 in our community. Let’s keep the hope alive as we move forward together.

The JIC will continue to release video conferences weekly. To view the full video online, go to bit.ly/3aKhvN2.