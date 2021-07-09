Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Thursday provided an estimate of revenue available for the 87th Legislature, First Called Session, and now projects 2022-23 revenue available for general-purpose spending to be $123.02 billion. Hegar projects a 2022-23 ending balance in General Revenue-Related (GR-R) funds of $7.85 billion.
As state leadership prepares for a special session of the 87th Legislature, Hegar said the estimate is based on surging revenue collections, savings from state agency budget reductions during the recently gaveled Regular Session of the 87th Legislature, and the replacement of eligible GR-R appropriations with federal relief funds.
