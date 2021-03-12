After the passing of a loved one who has served this country, many widows or children are still eligible for VA assistance. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has assembled a kit that is designed to help guide Veterans, service members, and their families as they prepare for the future by ensuring they gain knowledge of VA benefits they may qualify for. This kit gives a description of each benefit, instructions on how to apply, and how to get assistance.
The Planning Your Legacy: VA Survivors and Burial Benefits Kit (available online and through the Washington County Veterans Service Officer) covers:
