Upgrades to Henderson Park are coming to fruition. With the addition of the ever-popular Splashpad, other amenities such as renovations to the baseball fields, fire pit and pavilion are set to be done soon.

Dane Rau, director of public works said Phases II and III of park improvements should be complete within the next 30-45 days.

