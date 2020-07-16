Owen Booth, 6, of Brenham, runs through a water fountain at the Henderson Park splash pad Wednesday afternoon here. Booth was beating the heat at the new park amenity with his mother Whitney Booth, as Wednesday temperatures creeped into the high 90s.
Park goers enjoy some shade underneath the Henderson Park pavilion Wednesday afternoon.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
A charcoal fire pit was recently installed at Henderson Park.
Joe Alberico/Banner-Press
Upgrades to Henderson Park are coming to fruition. With the addition of the ever-popular Splashpad, other amenities such as renovations to the baseball fields, fire pit and pavilion are set to be done soon.
Dane Rau, director of public works said Phases II and III of park improvements should be complete within the next 30-45 days.
