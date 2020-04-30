Mrs. Annie Lois Henderson was born May 1, 1948 to the parents of Raymond and Doris Sweed. She grew up in Washington and Houston. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic School.
At an early age she was baptized in the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.
On April 22, 1969, she was united in marriage to James Charles Henderson and out of that union three kids were born. God called her home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Sweed Sr., husband James Charles Henderson Sr, grandchild Charles Ray Roberson Jr., and sisters Lillian Ann Walker and Brenda Carroll.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Sabrina (Woodrow) Green of Burton; Tiffany Henderson of Navasota; and one son James Charles Henderson Jr. of Bryan/College Station; her mother Doris Gray of Compton, California; six sisters Mary Lee Mims of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ruth Sweed of Compton, California, Cindy (Charles) Briscoe of Independence, Rosemary Brown and Lizzie Marie Jefferson of Washington, and Betty Inyabri of Dallas; one brother Raymond Sweed Jr of Houston: one sister in law Mae (Fred) Edwards, three brother in laws Herman (Jean) Davis of Sunnyside, Texas, Thurman (Lovie) Smith of Houston, and Howard (Laura) Henderson of Dallas; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two God children Ja’Marious and Myiah; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, May 1 at Allen Dave Funeral Home, 407 Burleson Street, Brenham, Texas 77833. A second viewing will be held 10-10:45 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 17230 Sweed Road, Washington, Texas 77880.
