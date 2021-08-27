Brenham ISD has started the process of identifying its next high school principal after Joseph Chandler announced he would be taking a position in Houston and leaving the district Sept. 10.
“Our plan is to attract a quality pool of applicants to interview and, ultimately, be able to identify the one person who will lead BHS into the future,” the district said in a statement. “While we work through this process, starting Sept. 7, Brandi Hendrix will assume a dual role of continuing to be our assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, while acting as the interim principal for Brenham High School.”
