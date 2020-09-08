A 22-year-old Taylor man was arrested Monday after leading authorities on a pursuit through multiple counties.
According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the incident began about 1:45 a.m., when Brazoria County deputies observed a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro driving erratically. When the driver, later identified as Colby Wayne Taylor, led multiple law enforcement agencies, along with a DPS helicopter on a pursuit in which the vehicle was checked at speeds reaching 154 miles per hour.
