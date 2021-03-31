A high-speed chase ended in the arrest of a Somerville man Tuesday morning in Brenham.
According to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, Sergeant Mark Morales with the WCSO attempted to stop a vehicle being, resulting in a pursuit inside city limits. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, Morales had observed a 2004 Honda Civic traveling eastbound in the 2900 block of U.S. 290 West with an expired registration. Morales activated his emergency equipment, however, the driver, later identified as Gregory Allen Offing Jr., 24, of Somerville, continued driving, running through several red lights and stop signs. During the pursuit, the vehicle became disabled due to a tire falling off. Offing Jr. fled on foot and was eventually apprehended by DPS Trooper Matthew Groman near a construction area in the 1100 block of U.S. 290 East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.