Beginning next week, the city of Brenham residents may notice a different kind of van around town, in your neighborhoods and parks. The specialized van, known as a Laser Road Surface Tester (LRST), is measuring and performing an analysis of the city's street pavement roughness, rutting, cracking and sidewalk conditions. In addition, the LRST is also collecting right-of-way data using four digital video cameras mounted inside the van and Global Positioning Satellites (GPS) lasers.
The city has contracted with Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) to use their state-of-the-art technology to collect data regarding road conditions within the city limits. The van is equipped with a GPS and cameras with lasers that span 12 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.