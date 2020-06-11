A big rig hauling a long covered trailer collided with a flat bed pickup truck on Highway 105 about 5 p.m. Thursday. Traffic was at a stand still for nearly two hours while crews worked to get the roadway cleared.
The road was completely shut down on Highway 105 shorthly after 5 p.m. Thursday after two large trucks collided near the Brazos and Navasota rivers.
Two vehicles on scene were damaged, including a big rig hauling a long covered trailer and a flat bed Ford one ton truck hauling a bed and trailer full of construction goods with a possible crew in the cab.
