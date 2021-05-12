To celebrate Healthcare Appreciation Week, Brenham High School cheerleaders welcomed Bret Coleman, center, and local healthcare workers during shift changes this week. Cheerleaders were located at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Brenham, Baylor Scott & White-The Brenham Clinic and Baylor Scott & White Clinic-Brenham Hwy 290. This year, Healthcare Appreciation Week highlights hospitals and healthcare workers, who have gone all in— all in for patients and members, all in for communities and all in for each other.
“As we reflect back on the past 14 months at Baylor Scott & White, we are grateful for the Brenham community’s support,” said Blake Barnes, director of operations, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Brenham. “Our healthcare teams have shown resiliency, compassion, strength and an unwavering commitment to those we serve. Today and this week is an opportunity to remind them that we’re proud of what they do.”
