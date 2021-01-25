During a time where COVID-19 hospital beds are at a shortage in the area, one Bellville resident found help at Bellville Medical Center to overcome COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Maude Browning, 103, was admitted to Bellville Medical Center with COVID-19 and pneumonia. While her age and the two diagnoses did not provide much comfort, Dr. Christopher Gay and the staff at the medical center took care of Browning for nearly a week as she fought the diseases.
