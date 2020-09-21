Visit Brenham/Washington County, the area’s Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, announces the launch of its customized hospitality/customer service training program Visitor Journey A2D following a successful field test of the program this summer. The DMO staff took the participants’ suggestions on how to improve the program and make it even more effective.
“We’re excited to offer this training because nearly every business in Washington County is affected in some way by local tourism spending," Jennifer Eckermann, Director of Tourism & Marketing for the city of Brenham said. "In 2019, for example, sales tax receipts from travel spending reached $2.3 million locally. The training can help everyone in Brenham and Washington County create a positive visitor/customer experience from Arrival to Departure or A2D, and everyone who completes the training becomes a certified Visitor Champion.”
