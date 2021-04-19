Escape, a Journey cover band, will return to the Hot Nights, Cool Tunes 2021 lineup taking place on weekends in July. The band visited Brenham in October 2020 after the popular concert series was postponed due to COVID-19.
The 2021 band lineup for Downtown Brenham's "Hot Nights, Cool Tunes" concert series has been announced.
The Fab 5 kicks off the popular summertime concert series on July 10 on the courthouse square. Voted best cover/tribute band by the Houston Press 2011-2015, they feature the Beatles and other groups' music from the British Invasion of the '60s & '70s. Sponsored by Tippit Dental Group, Dahmann and Associates, Seidel Schroeder and Brenham National Bank.
