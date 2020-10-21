Members of the Brenham Fire Departments work the scene of house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of East Alamo Street. The occupant of the house advised that someone may be inside the structure. Firefighters made entry to search and extinguished the fire. No one was found inside the house. The cause of the fire is still be investigated by state investigators.
