Structure fire

Members of the Brenham Fire Departments work the scene of house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1200 block of East Alamo Street. The occupant of the house advised that someone may be inside the structure. Firefighters made entry to search and extinguished the fire. No one was found inside the house. The cause of the fire is still be investigated by state investigators.

 Derek Hall/Banner-Press

A house fire on the 1200 block of East Alamo Street Tuesday afternoon led the the arrest of a local woman.

Around 3:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the home in reference to a disturbance. While enroute, a small fire was started at the location and the Brenham Fire Department was called.

