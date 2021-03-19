A Houston man is dead after a single-vehicle incident on U.S. 290 Thursday afternoon.
According to DPS Sergeant Erik Burse, a 62-year-old Hispanic male from Houston was working on a 2001 Chevy Silverado 3500 pickup on U.S. 290 just outside Brenham city limits when the vehicle began to roll east. The man attempted to jump back into the vehicle, but fell under and was ran over by the truck.
