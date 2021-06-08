NAVASOTA — Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers on Monday investigated a three-vehicle crash with one fatality on Highway 105 near Navasota.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:50 a.m., a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on Highway 105 near County Road 410 on the wrong side of the roadway. The vehicle sideswiped a Ford F-250, and then hit a 2014 Volkswagen Passat head-on, causing it to roll over.
