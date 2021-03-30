A man who became known as the "Ice Cream Licker" has been ordered to serve 180 days in jail.
D'Adrien Anderson, 26, of Port Arthur was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 180 days probation in March 2020 after he recorded a cell phone video showing him licking the contents of a tub of Blue Bell ice cream from a Walmart freezer, then putting it back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.