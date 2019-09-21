Brenham residents will see an increase in their water bills beginning in October.
The increase will be approximately $1 for the average residential customer, city officials said. The average monthly increase on residential bills of 5,000 gallons of water will be 99 cents — from $24.79 currently to $25.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.