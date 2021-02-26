There will be an informational meeting for a trip abroad for Washington County high schoolers and their families March 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Brenham High School Cafeteria.
The trip will be to visit Germany, Italy, Switzerland and France with EF Tours and will take place in 2023. The trip has limited space according to trip organizer Will Corn, BHS AP World History and World Geography teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.