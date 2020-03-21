There was some business as normal Thursday during the regular city council meeting. After almost an hour of discussion regarding COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, city council members approved a number of housekeeping items, including an interlocal agreement between the city of Brenham and Washington County related to economic development services.

This item pertains to the Silver Crayon project, a confidential and competitive project and not all information is available to the public yet. Susan Cates, economic development director, gave the court the public information March 10 saying the urgency of the project is the extension of a gas line with the application deadline on April 15.

The proposed interlocal agreement will allow the city and Susan Cates, director of economic development, to brief the county commissioners court about economic development activities in executive session. It also lays the foundation for future discussions concerning economic development partnership between the entities.

There is no funding associated with this item.

If the city and county wins the project, they will receive a grant for $530,000 for the extension of the city gas line. This would be a $50 million investment for Silver Crayon in the property they are acquiring for building and equipment improvements to make it suitable for their business. Once started, the project would hire 30 employees, mostly local according to Cates, with an average wage of $90,000 a year.

“This is a significant project for the community, which is why it’s a project looking to the governors office for the Texas Enterprise Fund,” Cates said at the March 10 commissioners meeting. “It has received written support from Rep. Leman and verbal support from Sen. Kolkhorst. They have evaluated this project and are giving their support.”

If the commissioners decide Silver Crayon is not a viable project for the county, they do not have to move forward.

There is no cost associated with the application.

If the project goes through, administration and engineering funds are reimbursable.

This agreement was approved by both city council and county commissioners and is set to expire Dec. 31.

A non-budgeted item was on the agenda for a project to extend a six inch gas main along N. Blue Bell Road from E. Alamo to Brown Street and related service contracts:

•Professional services agreement with Hodde & Hodde Land Surverying Inc. for topography surveying and general engineering services.

• A small services agreement with G&M Innovation, LLC for boring services.

The total cost associated with the project is $99,405.53 and was not in the budget according to James Fisher, Brenham city manager.

Fisher said the Railroad Commission found something on the project that needed to be fixed. Fixing the gas main line in the summer months is recommended because natural gas is used the most in the winter months.

The dollars for the project will come out of the reserves and contingency fund, which is available.

The item was approved 6-1 with Clint Colby voting against because the item was not in the budget.

Council also approved

• A supplemental payment for professional services agreement with Gunda Corporation, LLC related to the Burleson road Culvet replacement project for $34,122.10.

• A supplemental payment for professional services agreement with Gunda Corporation, LLC related to the raw water intake repair at Lake Sommerville for $22,070.50, bringing the project total to $307,958.50.

• A supplemental payment professional services agreement with Gunda Corporation, LLC related to storm damage repairs for $19,085.60, bringing the total fees to $314,926.60.