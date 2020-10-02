As of Friday, there are 561 recoveries, 33 active cases and 48 fatalities in Washington County due to COVID-19. The Joint Information Center (JIC) last reported 505 recoveries, 40 active COVID-19 cases, and 47 fatalities in Washington County on Sept. 11.
The JIC has changed the frequency of press release reporting on COVID-19. The local Public Health Authority, the Office of Emergency Management, the city of Brenham, Washington County EMS, Brenham ISD and other area medical providers will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and release relevant information through their respective offices. Future press releases with COVID-19 case counts will come from the Washington County Judge John Durrenberger on an as-needed basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.