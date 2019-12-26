AUSTIN — Washington County’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.1% during November, figures from the Texas Workforce Commission show. The county’s October jobless rate was 3%. Its labor force in October was 15,038, with 473 unemployed. The October workforce was 15,118, with 457 people without a job. The November 2018 unemployment rate was 3.3% (labor force of 15,017, 497 unemployed).
The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in November 2019. This marks the sixth consecutive month of record low unemployment in the state starting in June 2019. It is the lowest unemployment rate since series tracking began in 1976.
