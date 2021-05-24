Brenham ISD Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Christine Johnson as the new Director of Special Education Services during a special board meeting held Monday. Johnson will assume the new leadership role beginning early this summer.
The Brenham Independent School District Special Education Department provides a wide variety of Special Education services to approximately 780 students throughout the district. The department comprises nearly 118 teachers, including instructional paraprofessionals and speech-language pathologists. Finding the right person for this position took months, but one candidate stood out from the rest.
